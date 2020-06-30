Bandai Namco Announces Play Live Anime for July; New Digital Showcase Will Feature Trailers, Latest News, and More

Bandai Namco has announced today that they will be holding their own special live stream event focusing on their slew of titles. Bandai is the latest publisher to join into the digital showcase madness due to the growing concerns of COVID-19.

The event will go live towards the end of next month on July 22nd. The event will be able to watch it live on YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook and it will feature a ton of Bandai published titles. With E3 2020 non-existing this year , many developers and publishers had to switch things up on the fly.

The event will feature a ton of new trailers, and the latest news for their published titles. With this being their E3 2020 replacement you can expect some new game announcements. Of course, we here at gameranx will be covering the event, so keep an eye on the site as we will be bringing you the latest gaming news to come out the entire Summer.

Bandai Namco’s Play Anime Live Showcase is set to go live on July 22 at 4:00 p.m. PT / 7:00 p.m. ET. What are you hoping to see get announced at the event? New fighting title? Something for the next generation? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Gematsu