Call of Duty: Warzone Gets Exciting New Trailer, Check it out Right Here

Activision has released a new trailer for Call of Duty: Warzone, which packs a fun, exciting feeling.

Check it out down below:

“Pack your bags and call your squad—you’re about to go on the vacation of a lifetime.”

The new trailer is called “Verdansk Air”, where we get an awesome visual of Captain Price jumping out of a plane. In addition, fans will be met with a short, but impactful trailer that will leave players feeling excited to jump back into the warzone. The trailer is a mix of live-action and gameplay which is quite honestly a perfect blend to create an epic, big scale fight.

Call of Duty: Warzone is out right now to play and is currently in the process of getting a refresh of the content. The refresh includes new game modes that will include more include more players for a more expansive expensive. This update is set to come out into the market on June 30, 2020, which is today. That means things are going to get even more hectic and action-packed.

