Call of Duty: Warzone Is About To Get Even Bigger

Battle royale game titles right now are immensely popular. There’s no stopping these games from flooding into the market and while each tends to offer something a bit more unique than the others, only a few seem to really stand out from the rest. One of those games happens to be Call of Duty: Warzone, which has enough backing by the Call of Duty franchise as is. Now a new game update is coming out that will increase the number of players available in a match for at least one game mode.

Call of Duty: Warzone is your typical battle royale game. Players essentially get the ability to pick from a few different game modes, essentially picking out if they would like to go into battle alone or with a group of friends. In the upcoming update, we are going to see a Quad mode increase the 150 player count to 200. This update is set to come out into the market on June 30, 2020, which is tomorrow. That means things are going to get even more hectic and action-packed.

We're gonna need a bigger plane. pic.twitter.com/cz0Ym7JFiN — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) June 29, 2020

While the gameplay remains the same, there are certainly going to be more bodies on the ground with a split into four teams. How players will react to this new game mode will be seen soon as the official start time is at 2 AM EST. Of course, that’s not the only update coming to this game, as it was also reported that Juggernaut Royale will also see a release into Call of Duty: Warzone.

In this game mode, players will find that one individual will be able to claim a Juggernaut suit along with a mini-gun. Once that person is eliminated and sent to the Gulag, players will have the ability to find a new Juggernaut suit and mini-gun dropped onto the map once again. We’re sure that this will also be quite the hectic battle royale game mode for players to endure as well.

Source: Gamerant