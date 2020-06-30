Super Smash Bros. Ultimate Latest Update Available to Download Now; Full Set of Patch Notes Detailed

Nintendo has announced and detailed the latest update for their critically acclaimed fighting title – -Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is one of Nintendo’s largest games, so when it comes to updating the title, you already know plenty of gamers are keeping a keen eye on the changes.

Nintendo also is very efficient when it comes to updates, so make sure to expect some thoughtful and well needed changes. Thankfully, the publisher released the full set of patch notes, so you can check the logline of changes in detail.

Check out the full set of patch notes for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate down below:

Offline You can now begin a spirit battle rematch at any time via Spirits → Collection → Inventory → Spirit List → Fight. The score will also be recorded. The following spirits will appear in the Shop on the Vault menu: Master Mummy Mechanica Byte & Barq Kid Cobra Helix Max Brass

General The following downloadable content will be usable after purchase: Min Min Challenger Pack Ninjara Wig + Outfit Callie Wig + Outfit Marie Wig + Outfit Vault Boy Mask + Vault 111 Jumpsuit Heihachi Wig + Outfit You cannot make videos of replays that contain DLC you have not purchased (fighters, stages, music, Mii Fighter costumes, etc.). Game balance adjustments have been made. Please see the details of fixes and changes to fighters. Several issues have been fixed to improve gameplay experience.



Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Are you happy with the latest set of patch notes? Still playing Super Smash Bros? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Nintendo