Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition Free For Current-Generation Platforms

NetherRealm Studios is a well-known video game development team that has brought out plenty of fighting games over the years. Known mainly for the Mortal Kombat series, the development team switched things up in 2013 when they brought out Injustice: Gods Among Us. Fans of the Mortal Kombat gameplay and brutal competitive fighting game series of Mortal Kombat essentially got the same feel and tone of gameplay but featuring DC Comics characters. This game was a massive hit and has even allowed the development team to go out and deliver a sequel for fans to enjoy.

Injustice: Gods Among Us spans a couple of generations of video game platforms with the game being available on last-generation consoles along with the PlayStation 4 today. The game follows a storyline in which Superman has become a tyrant and establishes a new world order. Players would then fight as a variety of different hero characters as the fought off villains and allowed society to regain some normalcy once again.

While the title has been available since 2013 and could be purchased both physically along with digitally through the various marketplace, it looks like Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment is allowing some fans who may have missed out on the game to enjoy a copy of the title completely for free. We’re not sure just how long this deal is going to last so we suggest hurrying and claiming your free video game copy today.

With that said, it looks like Injustice: Gods Among Us Ultimate Edition is available completely for free on Steam, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. Simply go to the digital marketplace and claim your digital copy. From there, if you find yourself enjoying the game then you may be interested in picking up the sequel for the title which we have a Before You Buy episode on the game right down below.

