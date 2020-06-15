Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Latest Trailer is All About Season Four [Video]

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s highly anticipated new season of content is here and to celebrate the release, a brand new trailer has been released.

Check it out down below:

As mentioned above, the new trailer is all about the game’s fourth season of content. The new season will bring a slew of new content including 50v50 Warzone Rumble, new MP game modes, the 141 crew, and much more. The trailer doesn’t waste any time before it has visuals of a soldier dropping out of a chopper in Call of Duty fashion. The most exciting aspect of Season 4 has to be the arrival of the gaming icon, Captain Price who will now be playable in Warzone.

The game’s latest season received a minor delay due to the ongoing protests taking place across America. However, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare’s Season 4 is out now and adds new content for both multiplayer and Warzone portions of the game.

What are your thoughts on the latest Season 4? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube