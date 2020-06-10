Sony Releases Trailer Revisiting The Last of Us With Author and Host of My Drunk Kitchen, Hannah Hart

Sony sat down with author and host of My Drunk Kitchen, Hannah Hart to revisit one of their biggest exclusive titles to date — The Last of Us.

The new video is a look into what made the original Last of Us so special and as Hannah notes, the minute the credits hit, players are introduced to a robust and real world like no other. Games have come a far way from just action gameplay, a lot of developer intertwine great gameplay with emotional story that has the player invested more than usual. The Last of Us did that to the tenth power, and to this day, remains one of the best games ever created.

Check out the Last of Us Revisited With Hannah Hart down below:

Trailer Description:

“I actually didn’t start gaming until I was an adult. I never had any sort of console as a kid. I didn’t play on a computer. And The Last of Us was actually the first game I ever played all the way through. I had no idea that video games could tell stories in this way.” Watch our interview with author and host of My Drunk Kitchen, Hannah Hart, to hear about her experience with The Last of Us, Left Behind, and what she’s excited for in The Last of Us Part II.

The Last of Us Part 2 has been receiving a ton of news in the last couple of days, half due to the game’s imminent launch next week. There has been new interviews with Neil Druckmann, details on the accessibility functions, and much more. Make sure to check out the latest Last of Us news right here!

The Last of Us Part 2 is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 next week on June 19. Are you excited for the highly anticipated sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube