Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals now Live, Check out New Patch Notes Here

Bungie had a busy day revealing and releasing the very next expansion pack for Destiny 2. The new expansion launched today with a new Update 2.9.0.

Bungie has released the official patch notes which can be viewed down below. The new update mainly focuses on the Season of Arrivals, however, it adds and fixes a variety of aspects of the game. Gameplay, weapons, and much more have been fine-tuned in this new update.

ACTIVITIES

Trials

Mods now drop with through a white item bauble instead of an erroneously assigned Exotic Engram bauble.

Duplicate mods will no longer drop from the Flawless chest.

Additional Masterwork material rewards now drop at three, five, and seven Trials wins.

Added a Trials weekly bounty which unlocks Trials Engrams on Saint-14.

The bounty reward will match the Win 3 Milestone reward of the week.

Trials Tokens distribution has been re-balanced to focus on wins three, five, and seven of a Trials Passage. This includes repeat Passages.

Trials Tokens are no longer awarded from match completions. Tokens are now granted specifically through wins and bounties.

Passage of Wealth now doubles the bonus Trials Tokens earned at three, five, and seven Trials wins.

Intro quest step “Entry Pending” now requires reaching Power 1010.

Nightfall: The Ordeal

The Taken take over The Ordeal. Added new strikes to The Ordeal: Lake of Shadows, The Corrupted, and The Festering Core.

Updated The Ordeal power levels to new Season 11 levels.

Grandmaster Difficulty will become available on July 21, 2020.

Increase Masterwork material drops for Grandmaster Nightfall difficulty. Grandmaster completion at Platinum, Gold, and Silver levels now have higher chances of dropping an Exotic armor item. Grandmaster completion at Platinum level now guarantees one Ascendant Shard (with a small chance at one additional), and four Enhancement Prisms (with a moderate chance at 1-2 additional). Grandmaster completion at Gold level now guarantees two Enhancement Prisms (with a moderate chance at two additional). Grandmaster completion at Silver level now has a small chance at two Enhancement Prisms.



UI/UX

Controller Button Remapping

There is a new “Custom” controller layout that, when selected, allows the player to remap what actions are bound to which controller buttons.

PC & Stadia Settings

Reorganized Keyboard, Mouse, and Controller settings.

Gear Details Subscreen

Toggle Stat Display is now additionally supported on unequipped armor. Previously, this was only supported for equipped armor. This allows you to toggle between viewing stats associated with your gear, or overall build stats, within the gear details subscreen.



Wrapped Items Container

A new container has been added to the Inventory screen for Wrapped items/bundles providing an easy area to find your Eververse purchases.

Wrapped items will still display in their relevant areas (Example: Ghosts in Ghosts container) as well as this new area.

General

Added several economy-related load screen hints.



GAMEPLAY AND INVESTMENT

Weapons

Fixed an issue that prevented Coldheart’s “Longest Winter” perk from triggering through a Citan’s Ramparts Assault Barrier.

Fixed an issue that prevented Devil’s Ruin from firing its charged shot after activating a roaming Super.

Fixed Polaris Lance’s Perfect Fifth perk. Quickly shooting a sixth shot no longer cancels the explosion from the fifth shot.

Crucible, Gambit, Vanguard, Event package, and Gunsmith Engram reward weapon drops now pull from the shared world Legendary pool.

Season 8 and Season 9 Season Pass and Exotic quest weapons can be acquired from the Cryptarchs. Related quests have been removed.

Weapon ornaments have been added to Collections.

Reload Perk Changes Design notes: Reload stat: 0-100, and maps onto an archetype-specific reload animation speed. Reload duration scale: most reload perks also apply a small multiplier to the reload animation, so that if the reload stat is capped, you still see a small speed bump (the same applies to some other perks, e.g. those that affect handling). Reload empty duration scale: as above, but only applies if the magazine is empty. Note that because most weapons have fairly high reload stats, dropping reload bonus from +100 to +50 will still cap the reload stat most of the time, resulting in an overall fairly small change to final speed (this still opens some design space however), Outlaw Reload stat from +100 to +50. Reload duration scale from 0.8 to 0.9. Feeding Frenzy Functionality changed to give increased reload speed based on number of rapid kills (up to five stacks). Max reload duration scale from 0.83 to 0.8 (i.e. a little faster than currently). Max reload stat unchanged at +100. Rapid Hit Adjusted stack to stat mod curve to give less benefit for the first hit and more with subsequent hits. Reload stat from +100 to +60. Reload duration scale from 0.8 to 0.925. Stability stat from +50 to +25. Drop Mag Reload duration scale from 0.85 to 0.9 (which just brings it in line with Outlaw). Field Prep – unchanged, but for reference: Reload stat +50 Reload duration scale 0.8 Alloy Mag – unchanged, but for reference: Reload empty duration scale 0.6666





Other Perk Changes

Dynamic Sway Reduction Adds 10 stability over time in addition to accuracy. Pulse Monitor Reload amount from 0.35 to 1.0. +50 handling 5% faster swap speed (this will be most noticeable if the above caps handling stat). This works on stowed weapons too, which was already the case but makes it a lot more useful. Hipfire Grip 1.2x aim assist falloff. +15 aim assist. +1.7 degrees precision hip fire angle threshold. By default, when hip-firing a weapon the center of your reticle must be over a target in order to get a crit, otherwise aim assist will give you a body shot. This change gives you a little leniency, so if the center of your reticle is not directly over a target you will still get the crit if you’re within this angle. Has no effect on Sniper Rifles. Sneak Bow Now doesn’t ping radar when shooting.





General Archetype Changes

Slug Shotgun PvE Damage + 30%. High-Impact Pulse Rifle damage per bullet from 21 to 22 – this changes it from six crits to five crits/one body to kill a guardian in PvP at most resiliences. Bow PvE damage vs minors + 10%





Bug Fixes

Fixed a bug in which casting Ward of Dawn from extremely high platforms allows players to retain the Damage Resistance from the activation. Fixed a bug in which players can get into a state where their Fist of Havoc melee attack will be replaced with a sword swing. Made it so it’s harder to deal significant damage to yourself with Handheld Supernova when used in the air. Perks that grant partial weapon ammo now respect shot count for burst weapons. This means that these perks will now work correctly on Pulse Rifles, Fusion Rifles, and Burst Sidearms, so these perks will be more common on those weapon archetypes in the future. Slideways Slideshot Ambitious Assassin Subsistence Overflow Lead from Gold Clown Cartridge



Armor



The Powerful Friends armor mod will no longer stack. If multiple copies of this mod are equipped, the mods will provide no bonus stats. Developer Commentary: Only Solar Seasonal mods are intended to stack. No part of Arc mods are intended to have stacking functionality. Powerful Friends granted +20 to Mobility, which players could leverage to get three stat columns to the max of 100 points. The mod is not priced sufficiently to justify its benefits, and increasing its cost would have adverse effects on its primary benefit usage. Season 11 introduces a new Arc mod, granting a similar stat bonus to Strength and will not stack.

Enhanced Auto Rifle Loader, Enhance Fusion Rifle Loader, and Enhanced Bow Loader armor mods now have a chance to drop from pinnacle mod sources.



Addressed several mod visibility and source string issues in the Mods Collection screen.

Fixed a bug that was causing the Felwinter’s Helm perk “Warlords End” to activate inconsistently.

Fixed a bug that prevented Dunemarcher’s Linear Actuators perk from triggering on yellow bars.

Finishers

Fixed a bug that allowed players to get outside the map using the Gladiator’s Bladerush finisher.

Power and Progression

The power cap for weapons and armor has risen 50 points. All sources will now offer upgrades up to 1000, powerful sources up to 1050, and pinnacle sources will go to 1060.

Bounties and Pursuits

Add three hours to the expiration time of all daily and repeatable bounties across the game.

Tower repeatable bounties now display (Random Objective) on the vendor before purchase.

Werner’s Benevolence bounty will now trigger its associated Triumph.

Raid RewardsThe following raid Exotics now have increased drop chances:

One Thousand Voices

Anarchy

Always on Time (Exotic Sparrow from secret chest in Scourge of the Past)

NOTE: Drop chance begins at 10% and increases to a max of 50% over 20 clears.

VendorAdded the ability to use an Exotic Cipher to purchase a second Fated engram from Xur each week.



PLATFORMS AND SYSTEMS

Fixed an issue where FPS could lock at 30 FPS when relaunching the game on Steam.

GENERAL

The Season 10 Luminous Bright Engram has been retired, and in its place players can now obtain the new Season 11 Mnemonic Bright Engram.

Added a new “Flair” section to the Bright Dust tab of the Eververse that contains only Shaders and Spawn FX.

Fixed a bug that caused the Season Pass post-purchase screens to display in the reverse order.

A Warmind-themed Exotic Ghost is available on the Cryptarch to pick up free of charge for anyone who owned the Season 10 Season Pass.

Multiple changes to the Season Pass rewards have been made, including: Consolidation of multiple Glimmer rewards. Removal of Legendary Weapon Ornaments. Addition of multiple Bright Dust reward points and increase of existing ones.

Increased drop chance of Heroic Menagerie ship from 5% to 20%.

Fixed an issue that caused older quests to sort in front of newer quests when players logged in.

Ranking up the Season Pass no longer fills your Super meter.

Fixed a bug that prevented players from earning the Benevolence triumph.

Fixed a crash that could occur in Gambit while performing a finisher.

