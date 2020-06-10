Bungie Reveals and Details Destiny 2: Beyond Light; Watch New Trailers Here

Bungie has released a ton of great news for avid fans of the looter shooter title Destiny 2, including a new a brand new expansion!

Yes, not only did they talk about the Season of Arrival, but Bungie further detailed their upcoming expansions for the years to come. The first of which is title — Beyond Light.

This expansion is set to release this Fall and will bring users a new zone on Jupiter’s moon — Europa. The developers released a cinematic teaser trailer as well as a new gameplay trailer to give fans a little taste of what’s to come!

Watch the Destiny 2: Beyond Light Reveal Trailer down below:

A new power is born out of the ancient Pyramid ship above Europa’s frozen frontier, and a dark empire has risen beneath, united under the banner of the Fallen Kell of Darkness, Eramis. Join your fellow Guardians and bring down the empire at any cost – even if it means wielding the Darkness itself. As the new threat emerges, so too does a mysterious new power – Stasis. Rooted in Darkness, Guardians will wield this new elemental power alongside Arc, Solar, and Void to dominate the battlefield. Titans, Warlocks, and Hunters each use Stasis in a different way, from slowing down foes with Stasis fields to encasing and shattering enemies with destructive might.

Watch Destiny 2: Beyond Light Gameplay Trailer down below:

The splintered houses of the Fallen have rallied and built their new empire on the icy moon of Europa. Brave the unrelenting glacial frontier, infiltrate the Golden Age Braytech facility, and uncover the secrets that lie deep under the ancient ice.

In related news, Bungie detailed the Season of Arrival for Destiny 2 as well. The developer showcased a ton of great upcoming expansions for the epic shooter, but fans who are currently playing will have the Season of Arrival to look forward to right now! Learn more about the Season of Arrival right here!

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is set to release in September 2020 for the Ps4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming expansion? What did you think of the stream today? Let us know in the comments below!

