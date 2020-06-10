Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals Prologue Expansion Begins Today

Bungie has revealed a ton of details about their long term plans for Destiny 2 and as we saw plenty of great announcements, including the upcoming 2020 expansion — Beyond Light, Bungie also noted players can participate in the expansions prologue starting today!

Titled the Season of Arrivals, players will be introduced to new engrams, public enemy encounters, dungeons, and much more. This will serve as a prologue to the upcoming expansion later this year. In addition to the exciting announcement, Bungie released a new short cinematic trailer to go alongside it, make sure to check it out!

Check out the epic launch trailer for Destiny 2: Season of Arrival down below:

In related news, Bungie discussed and detailed further upcoming expansions for the game, including Beyond Light which is set to release this Fall.

This expansion is set to release this September and will bring users a new zone on Jupiter’s moon — Europa. The developers released a cinematic teaser trailer as well as a new gameplay trailer to give fans a little taste of what’s to come! Learn more about the upcoming Beyond Light expansion right here!

Destiny 2: Season of Arrivals is set to release today for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Are you excited for the upcoming expansion? What did you think of the stream today? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube