Episode One of the Official Last of Us Podcast Now Available to Stream Across Multiple Services

A week or so ago, Sony and developer Naughty Dog announced the official podcast for The Last of Us. Today, episode one has debuted and can be streamed across multiple streaming services such as Spotify, Apple iTunes, and more.

The official podcast is set to run for the next eight weeks, releasing every Tuesday. Listeners will be getting detailed inside looks at the game with key developers like Neil Druckmann, alongside some of your favorite characters like Joel (Troy Baker) and Ellie (Ashley Johnson).

Sony also detailed that around the seventh week of the podcast’ run, they will discuss The Last of Us Part 2 story, gameplay mechanics, and much more in the spoiler territory. This will allow everyone to have enough time to play the highly anticipated game, and come back to give a listen without the fear of getting anything ruined.

Check out the official The Last of Us Part 2 Podcast down below:

Introducing The Official The Last of Us Podcast Series: https://t.co/lpDzxIyJoq



New episodes each Tuesday for the next eight weeks pic.twitter.com/1qbZDtvz6T — PlayStation (@PlayStation) June 9, 2020

Available today, episode 1 starts from the beginning, as we discuss the unforgettable first few hours of The Last of Us with Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann and Anthony Newman, as well as cast members Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker

The Last of Us Part 2 has been receiving a ton of news in the last couple of days, half due to the game’s imminent launch next week. There has been new interviews with Neil Druckmann, details on the accessibility functions, and much more. Make sure to check out the latest Last of Us news right here!

The Last of Us Part 2 is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 next week on June 19. Are you excited for the highly anticipated sequel? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter