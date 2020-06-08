Watch a True Heartfelt Moment as Kid Plays Marvel’s Spider-Man for the First Time

Marvel’s Spider-Man is one of the best games of the generations, and it will plant its legacy deep into the gaming community for years to come. The game has brought so much joy to Spider-Man fans, avid gamers, and everyone in between.

YouTube user Hollowpoint, has recently uploaded on his Twitter account a quick video showcasing his child playing the epic title for the first time! The game has brought plenty of smiles across all gamers, but it seems this kid is the embodiment of the true joy of playing this game.

Check out the adorable kid playing Spider-Man down below:

Ryan’s first time being Spider-Man. pic.twitter.com/jBOxTo3a24 — h o l l o w 🦁 (@HollowPoiint) June 6, 2020

In related news, last Summer the news broke that Sony purchased the company and made them an exclusive developer for Sony. The news was kind of big as companies just don’t purchase development studios, but with he critical success of Marvel’s Spider-Man, there’s really no reason why they shouldn’t have bought them. Learn more about the purchase of Insomniac Games right here!

Marvel’s Spider-Man is now available exclusively to the PlayStation 4.

source: Twitter