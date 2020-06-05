EA Details Summer Update for Battlefield V, Available to Play Now

EA’s epic multiplayer title, Battlefield V, is coming to an end and the final update for the game has finally arrived! The Summer Update for BFV is now available to play across all platforms starting today.

The publisher has taken to their blog to discuss the latest update in slightly more detail. Players will be introduced to a new map, new weapons, new vehicles, new gadgets, expanded maps, and so much more! This update is going out in a bang and if you’re looking to jump back into the game, this is the time to do so as it is completely free!

Check out the full list of new additions heading towards Battlefield V down below:

New Map: Al Marj Encampment

The first of the two maps is the all-new Al Marj Encampment. Set in Libya, this battlefield portrays a U.S. assault on a North African city occupied by German troops. This is an infantry-only map, where you can expect both close-quarter fights and ranged combat depending on where you are on the battlefield. Al Marj supports one of the most unique Conquest experiences we’ve ever built, switching between 4- and 5-flag setups that mix up the intensity in this crisscrossing, multi-lane map. Fighting takes place across key areas such as a canyon, a digging site, a spice market, and the titular encampment. Design- and gameplay-wise, you’ll see shades of both Operation Underground and Battlefield™ 1’s Zeebrugge.

There’s also the German HQ, which will be of particular interest in Breakthrough mode, where it’s the final sector to be attacked or defended. Breakthrough plays great on Al Marj Encampment, and we hope you’ll experience as many nail-biting endgames as we’ve done in playtests.

Expanded Map: Provence

Provence was added to Battlefield V as an infantry-only map back when Chapter 4: Defying the Odds launched. For the Summer Update, we’ve done a major redesign of this battlefield. Provence’s play area has been greatly expanded to enable land vehicles and the possibility to play Conquest and Breakthrough. On top of the new playable area across the river from town, you’ll notice other changes in setting, such as going to battle in early morning – and at a later stage of the war. Having deployed on the U.S. or German side, the expanded design gives you great opportunities to swap between play styles in the same match: close-quarters infantry fighting or tank battles. Spawning in the urban area will let you approach the fight in one way, doing so in the lavender-and-tank-laden fields grants another approach.

Conquest on Provence means ferocious fights over five flags as you secure the area’s church, bridge, crossroads, windmill, and farm. In Breakthrough, make sure to adapt your loadout as you advance through the four sectors. This evolving battle includes both tank tactics – where the German resistance is initially strong but lacking precious vehicle reinforcements – and infantry-focused fights, where the Allied assault impels the enemy to maintain any remaining tanks in order to buy time.

New Weapons and Gadgets

As you charge through these new maps, you’ll do so with an expanded arsenal that will make your squad even more versatile and prepped for any combat situation. Light it up with the Doppel-Schuss flare gun or the Pistol Flamethrower, and deploy with new weapons like the M3 Infrared, the Welrod, and much more iconic gear.

Below you’ll find the full list. These items can be unlocked as login rewards during the first couple of weeks following the release of the Summer Update. After that, they will be available through the Company.

Sjögren Shotgun (Support)

Chauchat (Support)

M3 Infrared (Recon)

K31 (Recon)

Welgun (Medic)

M1941 Johnson (Assault)

PPK/PPK Suppressed (all classes)

M1911 Suppressed (all classes)

Welrod (all classes)

Gadgets designed to switch up the dynamics on the battlefield are coming, too. Recon players will get strategic and offensive buffs with two new toys, a new flamethrower will grant the Assault class further anti-infantry possibilities, and Support players will be able to counter enemy vehicles and infantry with the Shaped Charge and Kampfpistole.

Doppel-Schuss (Recon)

RMN 50 Grenade Launcher (Recon)

Pistol Flamethrower (Assault)

Shaped Charge (Support)

Kampfpistole (Support)

Finally, prepare to pull the pin out of these new grenades. Remember to throw them, too.



Firecracker Grenade (all classes)

Demolition Grenade (all classes)

Type 99 Mine (all classes)

New Vehicles

And there’s more! On the Battlefield V maps where the Americans are fighting German troops, new vehicles will be available with the Summer Update. Take to the skies with four new U.S. aircraft and jump into a new and nimble armored vehicle for each faction. Here’s the lineup:

A-20 bomber

P-70 Night Fighter

P-51D fighter plane

P-51K fighter plane

M8 Greyhound

Puma Armored Car

As with the aforementioned weapons and gadgets, these vehicles can initially be unlocked by simply logging in to Battlefield V. Speaking of vehicles, the update also includes a rebalancing of the Bf 109 Specialization trees. We’ve tweaked these to better match the air strike capabilities of the new P-51 aircraft, while still maintaining balance with the UK side’s Spitfire.

Faction Changes

Apart from the maps and military hardware, you’ll notice some other changes in Battlefield V when the Summer Update hits. For instance, we’ve done some faction changes on certain maps; the U.S. troops will replace the U.K. on Twisted Steel, and Panzerstorm.

Enjoy the Summer Update

We hope you have fun with the new gear and gameplay opportunities coming with the update in June. Further down the road, look forward to greater additions to Community Games and weekly challenges offering new customization options for your Company. Stay safe, stay healthy, and play the objective.

– Jonas Elfving

Earlier this year, EA made a note to IGN that the Battlefield franchise will see a new entry in 2021. With the generation console coming to an end, many developers are switching gears and focusing on the next generation of consoles. Learn more about Battlefield 6 right here!

The final Summer Update for Battlefield V is now available on all platforms. Are you planning to jump into the new update? Let us know in the comments below!

source: EA