Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition Launch Trailer Introduces Newcomers to the Title

Nintendo’s highly anticipated remastered title, Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is now available to purchase, and the publisher has released the epic launch trailer this morning!

The launch trailer is a lengthy one, coming in at around 3 minutes long. Xenoblade is a huge franchise for the Nintendo platform, and with one of the best in the series getting remastered, I can assume plenty of newcomers to the franchise will jump into the game this time around. The launch trailer does a good job showcasing the story of Xenoblade Chronicles, so if you’re new to the franchise, no worries!

Check out the epic Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition launch trailer down below:

In related news, early reviews for the hihgly anticpated game has already hit the internet in the last couple of days. We here at gameranx held out very own review roundup for the Nintendo game.

Xenoblade Chronicles is one of Nintendo’s biggest franchises and with the upcoming remaster, it will help broaden that fan base even further. Xenoblade Chronicles Definitive Edition will be both for veterans of the franchise as long as newcomers altogether! Learn how its doing in the review department right here!

Xenoblade Chronicles: Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on the Nintendo Switch. Are you planning on picking it up this weekend? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube