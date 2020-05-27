Another Leak Suggests Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is Coming For PlayStation Plus Members Next Month

PlayStation Plus, much like other premium services right now, may have a flux in subscribers. This is due to the current health pandemic situation. Most of us are spending more time at home and the need for entertainment is causing more users to seek out new services to enjoy some fresh new content. For Sony, they have PlayStation Plus, a premium subscription service that not only allows players to enjoy multiplayer components for various games online but are also given a slew of different benefits such as deals or even free video games each and every month.

The PlayStation Plus games are usually a hit and miss for most people. It’s impossible to please everyone as this current month we’ve seen a petition in hopes of getting the games to be switched out. If you are unfamiliar with the free game offerings on PlayStation Plus then it’s a pretty simple breakdown. Each month that you are a PlayStation Plus subscriber, Sony will offer two free games to be downloaded and enjoyed completely for free just as long as you are a PlayStation Plus member. It’s a way to fill up your digital collection with games that either you never got around to playing when they initially released or perhaps something that was not of interest now but could be enjoyed later on.

This current month, Sony offered Farming Simulator 19 and Cities: Skylines. However, it was leaked previously and later confirmed that this coming month, members would get Call of Duty: WWII. That particular game is already available to be claimed and played today. We now know that the next title has been leaked from an early Instagram post which revealed Star Wars: Battlefront 2 will be making its way on the PlayStation Plus subscription for June 2020. These games are big differences from the simulation titles offered currently. What do you think of the June 2020 selection?

