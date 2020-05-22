Naughty Dog Keeps Twitter Posts Safe From The Last of Us Part 2 Spoilers

One of the most anticipated video game titles releasing this year is The Last of Us Part 2. The sequel to the immensely popular PlayStation 3 video game. Most of us have been waiting years for the next installment to release and the chance to once again dive back into the world featuring our favorite apocalyptic duo, Ellie and Joel. However, as we started to get close to the release date for this upcoming title, there was a massive leak that revealed the storyline of The Last of Us Part 2. Don’t worry, we’re not going to spoil anything, but this narrative gave fans a look at the storyline well before the game hits store shelves.

Leaks are often enticing to look at. There’s the ability to know what is going to happen prior to most everyone else. However, with this comes plenty of trolls that will unleash these leaks on anything and everything. Ultimately, this has left most trekking carefully online as you never know just when this game will get spoiled. No one likes getting spoiled randomly and it’s often a reason on why we’re seeing posts from various official trailers, teasers, and posts have restricted comments.

While it’s going to be hard to battle against the leaks especially through random sources online such as Twitch, it does look like Naughty Dog is working on cleansing their Twitter posts. In a new tool that is available to the studio from Twitter, the company is able to restrict the replies they receive on their Tweets. It’s not something that is available to everyone just yet, but with this tool, Naughty Dog is able to keep their Twitter line safe from those wishing to spoil the narrative for others.

We’re still having to wait a bit before we’re able to dive into this game. Currently, Naughty Dog has the game coming out into the market on June 19, 2020, exclusively for the PlayStation 4. This comes after a small delay due to the potential shipping issues Sony may have to deal with in order to get the title into the marketplaces.









Source: IGN