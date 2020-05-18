Respawn Entertainment Opens Second Studio To Focus On Apex Legends

Respawn Entertainment has brought out plenty of hits since it first formed ten years ago. The studio first got its start with the debut of Titanfall and its most recent launch has been Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. However, one game that players have gravitated towards is Apex Legends, a free-to-play battle royale game. With the competition fierce online with free-to-play battle royale games, Apex Legends managed to stay towards the top of so many player’s lists. Due to its popularity and success, it’s clear that Respawn Entertainment will keep the ball rolling with the franchise and that’s what has caused the company to bring out a second studio.

This secondary studio has been established in EA’s campus in Vancouver and it’s going to be a team of about eighty developers after the hiring phase has been completed. Currently, the studio’s only focus is Apex Legends and making sure the game continues to bring out content for fans to enjoy. That’s quite the venture for Respawn Entertainment after just ten years but it’s likely something to allow the studio the ability to expand their staff and continue working on projects.

While we don’t know just what all Respawn Entertainment is bringing out, there was a statement recently that confirmed some Titanfall rumors. The co-founder of Respawn Entertainment, Vince Zampella, has stated that there is no current Titanfall project being developed. This may not be the news that some fans were hoping for, but it looks like it may be a good little while before we get a Titanfall 3.

Currently, the only project known to be in development, outside of the continued support for new content in Apex Legends, is a VR title for the Medal of Honor franchise. Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is being developed for the Oculus Rift and will be available later this year.

