Fallout 76 Is Free To Play This Weekend

The Fallout franchise is quite a massive IP and one that Bethesda has been working on for several years now. However, the latest installment was somewhat of a flop. Fallout 76 was a game that gave players the ability to enjoy a Fallout experience together online. When the game originally launched it wasn’t the most well-received installment. Fans didn’t enjoy the lack of a narrative as you simply were given the Wasteland to explore and build up upon.

While fans started to make their way off Fallout 76, the development team opted to bring out a big update, one that would turn things around for the game and that was the Wastelanders update. This would give players NPCs to take on quests, new characters to meet, enemies, and overall some content that made the game feel a bit more like the Fallout franchise. Now fans are starting to return to the MMO and give the title a try once again with the latest update.

It's a whole new Appalachia. 🌄

Starting Thursday – May 14th through May 18th, come experience all that #Wastelanders has to offer during #Fallout76's free to play weekend. pic.twitter.com/O9IGSysB7K — Fallout (@Fallout) May 13, 2020

However, if you didn’t get a chance to enjoy Fallout 76 at all since the title released, then this weekend you may have a new incentive in downloading a copy. Fallout 76 will be free to play this weekend in hopes that you’re wanting to try the title out, you’ll play through it a few days before purchasing a copy to continue your progress.

You can enjoy Fallout 76 for free on all platforms the game is available on which is the PC, Xbox One, and PlayStation 4. If you’re wanting a bit more insight into the game and our overall impressions, then check out our Before You Buy episode upload down below.

Source: Twitter