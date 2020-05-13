Nintendo Releases Detailed “What is Animal Crossing: New Horizons” Trailer for Newcomers to the Franchise

For the few of you out there that has yet to hear about Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Nintendo released a new detailed trailer looking to inform the uniformed.

There’s likely a small percentage of people out there that have yet to hear about the critically acclaimed title as it has gone viral since its launch last month. The AC community is one of the most active gaming communities and it shows as there is always something cooling coming out from the game.

But if you have yet to jump on the hype train because you’re kind of puzzled at what the game is actually about, then this trailer will be perfect for you!

Check out the detailed What is Animal Crossing trailer down below:

New to Animal Crossing: New Horizons? Come get the lay of the land and learn what to expect when you set out to create your own island paradise. If you’re an island life veteran already, we hope you will share this video with newcomers and welcome them with open arms!

The Animal Crossing community is one of the most active gaming communities out there. They have been killing it when it comes to memes, creative projects, and setting up helpful tips for newcomers.

One of the craziest things to come out of Animal Crossing: New Horizons was the creation of a maintenance service. Yes, you read that right. Players can visit your island, clean up the mess that can take a while, and get paid in real life currency. It’s quite strange, but nonetheless a thing. Learn more about the maintenance service in AC:NH right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.

source: YouTube