Naughty Dog’s Latest Trailer for The Last of Us Part 2 Talks About the Story

Naughty Dog has released a new behind the scenes look into the story of the highly anticipated title — The Last of Us Part 2.

The latest trailer for The Last of Us Part 2 is more of a behind the scenes look into the development of the game. To be even more precise, the game’s story. The trailer has director Neil Druckmann, narrative lead Halley Gross, and plenty of other key developers talk about the game’s plot.

Not much has been shared about the plot and whatnot, but as the developers state — TLoU Part 2 will have plenty of twists and turns along the way. The wait is almost coming to an end as the game is set to release next month!

Check out the Inside the Story Trailer for The Last of Us Part 2 down below:

In related news, Naughty Dog has released an official story trailer for the highly anticipated title, The Last of Us Part 2.

The Last of Us Part 2 has an official story trailer that showcases some gameplay footage and cutscenes showcasing how alone Ellie is in this next adventure. We’re also given a look at how brutal some of the moments can be with enemies. Make sure to check out the most recent trailer for TLoU Part 2 right here!

The Last of Us Part 2 on June 19, 2020, exclusively on the PlayStation 4.

