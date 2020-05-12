Sony Announces Ghost of Tsushima State of Play Event This Week

Sony has taken to the PlayStation Blog to announce that they will be holding a special State of Play event this week for Sucker Punch’s upcoming title — Ghost of Tsushuima!

Yes, the event will be exclusively for Ghost of Tsushima. Sony makes sure to keep fans interests in check as they state there will be no news about any other game or anything related to the PlayStation 5. This State of Play event will be just for showcasing Ghost of Tsushima. If you’re interested in the upcoming game, you’re not going to want to miss it.

The Ghost of Tsushima State of Play event will air this Thursday, May 14th at 1:00pm PT / 4:00pm ET. The event will last about 20 minutes and will showcases gameplay, combat, and much more.

Check out the official announcement from the PS Blog down below:

The episode will be focused entirely on Ghost of Tsushima, coming to PS4 July 17. You’ll get an extended look at new gameplay footage, including exploration, combat and more. The current cut is clocking in around 18 minutes, give or take. And just to be clear — there won’t be any PS5 news or updates in this episode, just a big, beautiful look at Sucker Punch’s PS4 open-world epic.

In related news, originally slated to release this June, the developers and Sony have decided to delay the project ever so slightly. Ghost of Tshuhima is now expected to release exclusively on the PlayStation 4 come July 17. Learn more about the delay and Ghost of Tshuhima right here!

Ghost of Tshuhima is set to release exclusively for the PlayStation 4 on July 17th. Are you excited to learn more about the upcoming game this week? Let us know int he comments below!

source: PS Blog