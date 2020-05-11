Beowulf Legend Will Come With Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Season Pass

Fans of the Assassin’s Creed franchise had been waiting for over a year to see what the next mainline installment would be after the 2018 Assassin’s Creed Odyssey release. It was earlier this month that we got the reveal of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, the next epic installment to the long running franchise. As the name suggests, this game will be putting players into a new tale set in the Viking age. Though for those that are wanting some more information coming out, a new discovery gives an insight into a season pass option.

We are still waiting for more information to come out online about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla but so far we know that you take the role of a Viking leader that is expanding into Europe. We’re also likely going to see some Norse mythology enter into the campaign narrative as well, though some of the more fine details regarding the game and gameplay are still tucked away. It’s a game that has already been hyped up online and today we’re finding out that there is one particular element that made its way public.

It turns out that the season pass that will come out in Assassin’s Creed Valhalla will include a chapter based around the epic adventure storyline of Beowulf. Now Ubisoft has been known for tweaking history to deliver fans a new take on a story. We’re expecting the same to be based around Beowulf and potentially showcase how the story actually turned out in their eyes.

For now, the video game is slated to release towards the end of 2020 for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and lastly the Xbox Series X.









Source: IGN