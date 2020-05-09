Rev up Your Engines, Dirt 5 is Officially in Development; Check out Announce Trailer Here

The very next entry in the Dirt franchise, Dirt 5 is in development as it has received its very first gameplay trailer.

Check it out down below:

“DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before. Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off-road machines with your friends, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style. “

The announce trailer keeps it short and simple all while being effective. It was also confirmed that a well-known voice actor, Nolan North will be in the game, making it all the more exciting. The trailer made its debut at the Xbox 20/20 event where Microsoft premiered an abundance of exciting third-party games. However, fans have been loving the announcements of Second Extinction and The Medium, which many are saying it stole the show.

The Dirt franchise is a long-running series ranging back from the early mid-2000s, being well-received for its off-road racing mechanics. The new entry in this series, Dirt 5 is bigger and bolder than other of the previous entries, as it sets to make its launch on the Xbox Series X this holiday.

What are your thoughts on this announcement? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Youtube