Epic Games Announces in-Game Event for Fortnite Called Party Royale; Performances from Steve Aoki, DeadMau5, and More

Epic Games has announced another in-game concert for their popular battle royale title, Fortnite.

Check out the exciting trailer down below:

The new in-game event called Party Royale kicks off today Friday, May 8 at 9 PM ET with performances from world-renowned artists including Steve Aoki, DeadMau5, and Dillon Francis. Players will be able to get up close to the stage and party (virtually) with their friends. The event will be formatted as each artist will perform back to back.

In addition, players who join from May 8 at 6 PM ET to May 11 at 10 AM ET will earn the free music reactive Neon Wings Back Bling, which will be exclusive to the event. However, if the exclusive Bling seems like something you will be interested in, it is important to note to join from the dates listed above

The newly announced event comes off the heels of the massively successful Travis Scott performance which drew in record-breaking numbers. How will Party Royale stack against the Astronomical event? Time will certainly tell if these events are all record-breaking.

What are your thoughts on this event? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Xbox Youtube