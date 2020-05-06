Mortal Kombat 11: Aftermath Brings New Storyline, Friendships, Stages & More

Caution: Mortal Kombat 11 Spoilers Ahead!

If you recall yesterday a new teaser was dropped that suggested an upcoming DLC storyline would be released in the near future. Now the full unveiling has been released giving us all the information we need to know what to expect we dive into Mortal Kombat 11’s Aftermath DLC. As expected from the teaser, this will take place after the events of Mortal Kombat 11 so if you don’t want to be spoiled, its best to finish the storyline campaign up before trying out the DLC.

Mortal Kombat 11 plays up timelines and at the end of the game, we are left with Raiden and Liu Kang as they attempt to create a new timeline. From the teaser, we know that they are stopped before progressing on from Shang Tsung among a couple of other hidden characters. According to Shang Tsung, if the duo had kept going they would have doomed everything. This is all because Kronika’s crown was destroyed, a vital element required to successfully create new timelines.

As a result, the group is forced into traveling back to a timeline that would allow them to obtain the crown. With that said, there are a few new additions to this game such as two new stages being added into Mortal Kombat 11 that were previously available in Mortal Kombat 2 and Mortal Kombat 3. Those happened to be The Dead Pool and Soul Chamber, classic Mortal Kombat fans may be familiar with these stages from their appearance in the 1990s.

The classic return of Friendship wins is also making a return and it seems that everyone will have a Friendship victory animation but we’ll have to wait and see just which are confirmed. Lastly, this will come in time for the Kombat Pack 2 release which includes Shokan Queen Sheeva, Fujin, and lastly the appearance of RoboCop.

Currently, we don’t have a long wait before we are able to get the DLC for Mortal Kombat 11. The video game DLC is slated to release on May 26. For now, if you have yet to pick up a copy of Mortal Kombat 11 and would like a bit more information on the video game then check out our impressions from our Before You Buy episode upload right down below.

Source: IGN