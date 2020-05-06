EA Has At Least 14 Video Games Releasing This Fiscal Year

You can expect to see plenty of EA this year as they announced there will be at least fourteen video game titles launched into the market this fiscal year. It was one key subject that was taken away from a recent financial results call made to investors recently and that seems to be including the health pandemic going on right now. We’re all dealing with the health pandemic so it’s understandable to hear a game developer is having to hold off a game release due to the recent work at home orders.

We’ve seen other video game titles struggle as well with Square Enix forced into shipping Final Fantasy 7 Remake early into select markets due to the health pandemic proving to be problematic when attempting to ship units at it’s intended arrival date. Likewise, the shipping issues are what caused Naughty Dog’s The Last of Us Part 2 to get delayed by a month. Still, this health pandemic will not prevent EA from throwing out their intended video games set to release between now and next March.

The fiscal year ends on March 2021 so there’s plenty of time for EA to work on these games and the fourteen titles likely include some of the staple franchises that already have an annual release. These games are also likely to include Nintendo Switch ports. During the financial call, EA alerted that they are releasing multiple video game titles on Nintendo Switch, though an official list of what games will see a port has yet to be unveiled.

For now, we’ll have to wait and see what video game titles are unveiled and slated to release before the end of March 2021. In the meantime, we do know that there will be two remastered editions releasing this year which are Burnout Paradise Remastered, Command & Conquer: Remastered, and a VR title for the Medal of Honor series known as Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond.

Source: IGN