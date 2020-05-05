World War Z: GOTY Edition Receives Zombie-Filled Launch Trailer

Saber Interactive has released the launch trailer for World War Z: GOTY Edition to celebrate the launch of the new title.

Check it out down below:

The launch trailer equips players with new weapons and throws them into the beautiful city of Marseille. Players will be met with the hordes of the undead as they dive into the very new DLC map. Saber Interactive detailed what the vision was behind creating this new map which will be more routed in co-op elements.

“We’ve always strived to design our levels so that they require a great amount of teamwork but could also be completed with random players. This time around we wanted to push the co-op element a little further.” Dmitry Grigorenko, Lead Game Designer

World War Z: Game of the Year Edition comes loaded with all previously released DLC as it arrives today on all platforms.

Source: PlayStation Youtube