Dreams Demo Announced in Trial and Unlock Trailer [Video]

If you have been on the fence about purchasing Media Molecule’s Dreams, a new demo for the game has been released onto the PS Store.

Revealed in a new trailer called “Trial and Unlock”, players will be able to test out the game in a new demo. Dreams puts players in the creative chair, as players can create or recreate anything they desire and the outpour of creative ideas are brilliant.

Within the few short months, the game has been available the creative worlds crafted in this game has been nothing short of brilliant. However, the most recent piece of work has to be the mesmerizing Last of Us fan art which replicates the Clicker. The game is well-received on many fronts and is boasting a high Metacritic score of 89 percent.

Media Molecule is known for creating super immersive games that give players the tools to allow their wildest imaginations to run wild and with Dreams that couldn’t be more true. Reviews for the game are calling the title an once in a generation title, filled with breathtaking moments and endless possibilities. Check out the accolades trailer for the game right here!

Will you be downloading this demo? Let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: PlayStation Youtube