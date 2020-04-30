Burnout Paradise Remastered Gets Release Date and Price Point on Nintendo Switch

Burnout Paradise Remastered has received a June 19 release date with a $49.99 price point, developers Criterion Games have announced.

Unveiled via a new blog post, new details about the release of Burnout Paradise Remastered has been revealed. Nintendo Switch users can expect the game to release on June 19 and will cost $49.99. The Remastered edition of the classic racing title will release with an array of new features including upgraded visuals and new game modes.

Check out down below what new features users can expect.

The Definitive Burnout Paradise Experience – Wreak havoc in Paradise City on-the-go with Burnout Paradise Remastered on Nintendo Switch! Fully remastered and meticulously recreated, Burnout Paradise Remastered delivers the complete original game with eight DLC packs, including the Cops and Robbers pack, Legendary Cars, Burnout Bikes, and Big Surf Island with new locations, challenges, and vehicles to discover.

For the first time ever, Burnout Paradise will make its debut on a Nintendo Platform. The game with launch with all the previously released DLC packs. all cars, all the arcadey fun. And all of this will be available on the go thanks to Nintendo Switch’s hybrid functionality.

Burnout Paradise Remastered races onto the Nintendo Switch on June 19, 2020. What are your thoughts on this news? Will you be picking it up when it releases this summer? Let us know in the comments below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: EA Blog