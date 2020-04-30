Little Town Hero Physical Edition Slightly Delayed Due to Cornonavirus

NIS America has announced today that Game Freak’s latest title, Little Town Hero,will be getting slightly delayed due to the coronavirus.

The game has already launched digitally on both the PS4, and Nintendo Switch, but if you were looking to snag one of the physical editions, you will have to wait a little longer.

The PS4 and Nintendo Switch launch was originally slated to release on June 2 in North America but has now been pushed to June 23. It’s not the biggest delay in the world, but if you were waiting to pick up this edition, the wait has become just a little longer.

Game Description:

The story is set in an isolated village on the edge of the world.The only gate leading outside is heavily guarded by a castle, and the villagers are not allowed to leave.Most of the villagers don’t give it a thought, and happily go on with their everyday lives.However, the protagonist is a little different from the others – he wants to see the world outside. One day, a “Monster” appears in the village, shocking everyone because until then, no one knew such creatures existed.The protagonist is able to fight it using a mysterious Red stone he found in the coalmines. In the course of his defense of the village, he gradually unravels secrets of how the stones and the monsters came to be…

If you want to learn more about Little Town Hero, make sure to check out the original release date trailer for the Nintendo Switch, which released late last year! It showcases the game in action, and gives players a good idea about what the game is about.

Little Town Hero is currently available to purchase digitally on both the PS4 and Nintendo Switch. Have you been playing Game Freak’s latest title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: NIS PR via Gematsu