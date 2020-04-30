Microsoft’s Free Play Days Include Yakuza O and Sonic Mania

Another week has gone by, which means it’s time for another round of Microsoft’s Free Play Days.

Revealed in a blog post on the Xbox Wire, it was revealed that Sonic Mania, Yakuza 0, and Kingdom Come Deliverance will be all free this weekend. The weekend starts Thursday, April 30 at 12:01 a.m. PDT until Sunday, May 3 at 11:59 p.m. PDT. If you like what you played over the weekend and want to keep the fun going, Microsoft notes that all progress will be transferred to the main game. In addition, two of these titles will be on sale.

Yakuza 0 Standard Edition ( $19.99 SRP ) at 25% off: $14.99

Sonic Mania Standard Edition ( $19.99 SRP ) at 50% off: $10.00



Today, Microsoft has detailed when fans can expect to see the first gameplay for the Xbox Series X. The Xbox Series X news has been revealed sparsely and not much about the console is known. However, loading times and switching games seamlessly have been revealed via showcase videos. Read our full news report right here.

