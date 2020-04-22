Microsoft Flight Simulator Will Require 150 GB Of Storage Space

After waiting several years fans are soon going to receive a new Microsoft Flight Simulator. The 2020 release is said to be a reboot and with it comes a high grade of detail. However, this next release will require a ton of storage space as we’re just finding out that the game will take 150 GB to install. This may have been expected by some fans who have been keeping up with the game since its announcement back in E3 2019 where we got the first Microsoft Flight Simulator reveal. After all, Microsoft has been hyping up the amount of detail you’ll find in this game in comparison to the past installments.

You may need to start looking at the hard drive space available on your PC and Xbox One console. The game will need plenty of storage space just for the game install, but luckily you’re not going to need the storage space for the two petabytes of data that the game will draw from within the cloud. Through the use of Bing Maps, the video game will be able to use the data to help create the in-game world. That ultimately means you will need an internet connection to get a stream of content required.

While those that are playing on an Xbox One may not need to worry about anything other than an internet connection and storage space, PC platforms players will have to ensure that their computer is able to run the game as intended by the development team, Asobo Studio. The system requirements for Microsoft Flight Simulator 2020 can be found down below.

Minimum Specifications

CPU: Intel i5-4460 / Ryzen 3 1200

GPU: GTX 770 / RX570

VRAM: 2GB

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 5MBPS

Recommended Specifications

CPU: i5-8400 / Ryzen 5 1500X

GPU: GTX970 / RX590

VRM: 4GB

RAM: 16GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 20MBPS

Ideal Specifications

CPU: i7-9800X / Ryzen 7 Pro2700X

GPU: RTX 2080 / Radeon VII

VRAM: 8GB

RAM: 32GB

HDD: 150GB

Bandwidth: 50MBPS

