Warzone Cheaters Will Be Forced To Play Together

Call of Duty has been an iconic FPS video game franchise for years and with each new release, there are countless gamers logging online to face against each other. This is nothing new and unfortunately, it’s not too unusual to find a cheater or two within a game match from time to time. Playing against cheaters can really dampen the experience, especially if the matches are competitive. As a result, developers tend to add a feature within the game to help report suspected cheating players online in hopes that the development studio can review the material that leads to a ban.

While finding cheaters and banning them is a cat and mouse game, there are always new updates being rolled out to further prevent cheaters from joining online or measures in place to help players issue a report. With Call of Duty: Warzone being not only a free-to-play video game but a successful one there’s bound to be plenty of cheaters logging online. Those cheaters that are banned or will be banned in the near future will soon get a chance to enjoy the game once again.

Unfortunately for the cheaters, it’s not the game match that they are likely expecting to log into. Infinity Ward has tweeted out a new update that’s coming out for Call of Duty: Warzone. This update will recognize cheaters and put them into matchmaking lobbies that are filled with other suspected cheaters. Now players can use their various bots and cheats against each other while keeping competitive matches a bit more even.

This new update will also bring in some other resources for the backend tech, studio, and enforcement teams. Additionally, we’re also finding out that there will soon be a new report-a-player functionality included in the game for both killcams and spectate modes. If you have yet to try out Call of Duty: Warzone then we suggest checking out our Before You Buy episode down below. Within it, you’ll find gameplay footage along with our overall impressions of the game.

Source: Twitter