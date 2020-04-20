Travis Scott to Premiere Latest Song Astronomical in Fortnite; New Icon Series Skin Revealed

Epic Games have announced today on their blog that they will be premiering one of the biggest rappers to date, latest songs in their Fortnite!

The rapper is no other than Travis Scott, which will be releasing his new song — Astronomical. Similar to the Mashmello concert, players will be able to experience the new song in an epic new world that will have the rapper performing the song. The limited time event is set to happen this weekend and will span across a couple of days so that everyone can see it for themselves!

Check out the official announcement alongside the tour dates down below:

FORTNITE AND TRAVIS SCOTT PRESENT: ASTRONOMICAL

From April 23-25, blast off into a one of a kind musical journey featuring Travis Scott and the world premiere of a brand new track. Astronomical is an other-worldly experience inspired by Cactus Jack’s creations, built from the ground up in Fortnite. To make sure everyone has a chance to experience Astronomical, we’re setting up multiple tour dates with showtimes for players around the globe. Jump in to whichever time fits your schedule best, or catch an encore with your friends if they missed it. Here’s the breakdown, and remember: doors open 30 minutes before the show. Get in early to secure your spot!

THURSDAY, APRIL 23, 2020 AT 7:00:00 PM EDT

FRIDAY, APRIL 24, 2020 AT 10:00:00 AM EDT

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 AT 12:00:00 AM EDT

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 AT 11:00:00 AM EDT

SATURDAY, APRIL 25, 2020 AT 6:00:00 PM EDT

In addition to the exciting in-game show, players will also be treated to a couple of in-game goodies. Travis Scott is the next Icon Series to join Fortnite, so players will be able to get the new skin, his outfits, and emotes starting tomorrow, April 21. If you do attend the concert, you will earn extra goodies including an Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens.

Arriving before Astronomical, we’re excited to announce that Travis Scott is the newest addition to the Icon Series. Get his Outfits, Emotes, and more starting April 21. And if you attend any of the Astronomical events, you’ll score this Astroworld Cyclone Glider and two loading screens for free!

Fortnite is available for all platforms. Are you excited to see Travis Scott in Fortnite? Think his new song will be good? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Epic Games