Square Enix Showcases First Gameplay Trailer for Nier Reincarnation

Square Enix have released a new gameplay trailer for their upcoming mobile Nier title, Nier Reincarnation.

This will be the first mobile game for the franchise and if you’re a fan of the weird franchise you will be glad to see some of the creative choices that are being made. Director Yoko Taro is at the helm so you already know it’s going to be good.

The new trailer showcases the game in action, however, it is very subtle. Mobile games tend to lean into more story then gameplay elements, so it’ll be interesting to see how Nier Reincarnation handles it.

Check out the first gameplay trailer for Nier Reincarnation down below:

In related news, Square Enix have announced a reatser for the oriignal Nier title for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. Titled as NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139, the new updated version of the game ,however, at the time of the announcement, Square Enix did not announce a release date nor window for the game.

Square Enix notes that this specific re-release of the game is no technically a remaster, but rather an update version of the original title. If you were a fan of Nier: Automata, and want to learn more about the franchise’s origins, Nier Replicant will be the perfect game to do so. Learn more about Nier Replicant ver.1.22474487139 right here!

Nier Reincarnation is still without an official release date. Would you like to see the mobile Nier title make its way into the West? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube