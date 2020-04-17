Animal Crossing: New Horizons Fan Creates Their Island on a Roll of Toilet Paper

Animal Crossing is definitely a save haven for plenty of gamers right now, and with endless amounts of hours being put into the game, there’s no doubt that we’ll be seeing a ton of creative content in the next couple of weeks.

Today’s winner of creativity is YouTuber — ClayClaim, where they have created their Animal Crossing island on the cardboard of a toilet paper roll. Animal Crossing is known for being on a type of circular cylinder map and ClayClaim managed to depict that very nicely.

The roll is filled with some iconic New Horizon island landmarks like the ocean, bridges, trees, and DoDo Airlines! If you’re a fan of Animal crossing, you will get an absolute kick out of this video, so make sure to check it out!

Check out the amazing Animal Crossing Island on a toilet paper roll down below:

In related news, Twitter user @_baoluu has uploaded a hilarious and pretty amazing re-creation of one of the funniest scenes from the hit NBC show, The Office.

If you’re a fan of the comedy show, you will for sure remember the iconic scene where they are learning CPR. The scene will crack you up no matter how many times you watch it, and thanks to @_baoluu, you can watch the hilarious scene in Animal Crossing: New Horizons fashion.

Animal Crossing fans have been creating some pretty epic content and this is only some of the cool things out there. Make sure to check out the Animal Crossing Office parody video right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available exclusively on the Nintendo switch! Have you been playing the latest entry in the series? What did you think of the amazing toilet paper creation? :et is know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube