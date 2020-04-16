Observer System Redux Announced in Next-Gen Trailer [Video]

Bloober Team has announced Observer System Redux, a next-gen remaster for the title that originally released back in summer 2017.

Check out the trailer down below:

The Next-Gen Reveal trailer leans heavily into the fact that Observer is back and looks better than ever. Resurfacing as Observer System Redux, the dystopian title will be releasing on next-gen consoles with enhanced gameplay, improved visuals, and new story content. Throughout the trailer, fans will be met with a new, but familiar landscape as fans will once again revisit one of the scariest cyberpunk stories.

“Veteran Observers can dive deeper into this dystopian reality thanks to expanded gameplay and brand-new story content, while newcomers will get the chance to experience this cyberpunk thriller in all its chilling next-gen glory. “

Bloober Team notes that fans can expect Observer System Redux to launch holiday 2020 alongside the next generation gaming consoles.

Gamers are more excited than ever, as the landscape for gaming is about to change vastly. With the Xbox Series X and PS5, players can expect their gaming world to be enhanced in ways like never before. With cutting edge technology and the latest graphics, the game will be experienced in ways like never before.

This idea continues with Observer System Redux, as developers Bloober Team reworked the game that fans fell in love with, in a never before way with the capabilities of the new hardware.

