Someone Recreated PT Using HyperCard

HyperCard may predate most of you. It was a software application and development kit released in 1987 for Apple Macintosh computers. With that said, it’s a dead software that no one is really making use of today. However, there is at least one person that decided to open up the software years later to enjoy recreating the PT demo that released exclusively on the PlayStation 4. Best of all, you can enjoy the demo HyperCard remake right now.

Konami may or may not be working on the Silent Hill IP. The franchise was last kicked around when Hideo Kojima was still with Konami as he was working on a new installment known as Silent Hills. To announce the game was in development Hideo Kojima released a demo known as PT filled with puzzles in order to give player something to go through before unveiling Silent Hills.

Unfortunately, the game was cancelled when Hideo Kojima left Konami and started up his own development studio, Kojima Productions. Since then, there has been constant rumors and speculation pieces going up online regarding Silent Hill and its supposed revival with a new installment. Likewise, we’re constantly learning new elements regarding PT and while the game demo has been removed online, fans have been remaking it in a variety of engines and softwares. The latest happens to be HyperCard.

Created by Ryan Trawick, the recreation of PT through HyperCard software is available right now for 2 MB of storage on Itch.io. It’s clear the video game franchise is still very much appreciated and loved by a massive fan base. While we’re waiting to get more official releases of Silent Hill from Konami, we can always rely on fans producing fun content online.

Source: Itch.io