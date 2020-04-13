Doom Eternal Fan Creates Real Life Version of DoomGuy’s Blade, Watch Here

Doom Eternal is filled with crazy weapons, but one of the best new additions to the sequel title is definitely DoomGuy’s blade.

His new blade brings a new sense of versatility and quickness to the game that the original lacked; plus it brings some awesome animations. The Doom Blade is awesome, we all know that, but what’s even more cooler is that it was created in real-life!

Thanks to Reddit, we see a real life recreation of Doomguy’s blade and to be honest it looks awesome. The short three minute video showcases how the user brings the blade to life from the comforts of his backyard.

Check out the awesome recreation of Doom Guy’s blade in rela life down below:

Bethesda and iD Software has brought a new level of craziness to Doom Eternal and its for the better. New weapons, awesome kills, and surprisingly a lot more story heavy (which I personally am digging).

If you’re not completely sold on the Doom Eternal hype just yet, we here at gameranx gathered up a review roundup for the critically acclaimed title. If you didn’t pick up the latest entry in the franchise, you might want to check out our review roundup on the game to help with your decision making.

Doom Eternal is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC. A Nintendo Switch version is coming later this year, so stay tuned for that news.

Source: Reddit