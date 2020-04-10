Overwatch’s 32nd Character, Echo, Set to Arrive to the Roster Next Week

Blizzard’s latest character, Echo, has been out in the PTR Overwatch program, however, regular players have yet to get their hands on the new character. That is coming to an end as Echo is arriving to the main roster next week!

Yes, Echo is finally arriving and we won’t have to wait too much longer as she is set to release for everyone starting on April 14th. The character is set to be the last added character to Overwatch, until the game’s highly anticipated sequel title. The announcement comes on Twitter and has a little video to go alongside it.

Check out the official release date announcement for Echo down below:

Following the flight plan.



Echo swoops into Overwatch on April 14! pic.twitter.com/BWO8W6ivDO — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) April 9, 2020

In related Overwatch news, Blizzard has recently released a new developer update for their critically acclaimed multiplayer shooter title.

The new developer update brings us even more details about the latest character reveal — Echo. Game director Jeff Kaplan has detailed the character, her powers, and more in the 12-minute long developer update. If you’re a fan of Overwatch, this video is going to give you a lot of new information! Check out the dev diary right here!

Overwatch is now available for all platforms. Are you excited to finally get your hands on Echo? Let us know in the comments below!

