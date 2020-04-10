The Last of Us Voice Actor, Troy Baker, Announces on Twitter Big News Coming Soon

Famed voice actor — Troy Baker, took to Twitter to announce that some big news is coming soon, however, many of us are wondering what he is teasing.

Baker is a known voice actor for plenty of great roles including Joel from The Last of Us. Some of us are expecting that he has some insider news regarding an update on The Last of Us Part 2 release date, but there are some other speculations regarding his involvement in the Arkham titles.

As we know, Baker played Batman in Arkham Orign and with WB Montreal teasing their upcoming Batman game for the past couple of months, this could hint at a formal reveal in the next couple of weeks. Regardless of what Baker is teasing, he notes that big news is coming soon so we should expect to see something announcement relativity soon.

Check out the official tweet from Troy Baker down below:

Some big news coming soon.



Stay tuned. — Troy Baker (@TroyBakerVA) April 8, 2020

Sony has delayed The Last of Us Part 2 indefinitely, leaving many of us wondering on when the game will now release.

This comes to a shock to some of us as the game was set to release late next month. However, as we all know, the growing Coronavirus pandemic has made normal living a thing of the past, and Sony has decided to hold back from releasing the game due to logistic reasons. Check out the full details on the delay of The Last of Us 2 right here!

The Last of Us Part 2 is now without a release date, however, development of the game is wrapping up. Hopefully the growing pandemic slows down in the next month or so and Sony can find a new release date for the highly anticipated game.

How do you feel about The Last of Us Part 2 delay? When do you think would be a good time to release it now? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter