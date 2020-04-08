Resident Evil 8 Rumored to Be Titled RE 8: Village; Will Focus on Chris Redfield, New Witch Enemy Type Detailed

Resident Evil 8 was reportedly leaked yesterday and as there was plenty of details about the supposed upcoming game,but today more leaks and rumors have started to flood the internet.

Yesterday we learned that the upcoming game was set to release in 2021, the gameplay was to follow suite of Resident Evil 7, and it will feature hallucinations, Occultism, insanity. However thanks to Biohazardcast.net more details have been leaked.

First off the upcoming entry in the series is set to be titled as Resident Evil: Village. As the website notes, it is a clever way to title the game as 8 in Roman Numeral numbers is VIII and Village has the same opening numbers.

The story will be set in an European environment focusing on one of the beloved Resident Evil characters – -Chris Redfield. The first person pov seems to be returning as well. A new enemy character type, the Witch, is also apprently a thing. She, like Nemesis from RE 3: Remake, will haunt and stalk the player throughout the main campaign.

The leak does once again state that this game is a follow up from Resident Evil 7, so you can expect some crossing over events to take place. With a Spring 2021 release date apparently set, we will have to just wait to see if all of this is true from Capcom. The leaks also suggest that a formal reveal is set within the next couple of months, but with the COVID- 19 pandemic, anything can be changed or delayed.

Resident Evil 8: Village is still a rumored title, but with more leaks coming out for the game, it’s starting to look more and real. However, we here at Gameranx will be keeping a close eye on Capcom has a formal announcement might be on the way.

What are your thoughts on Resident Evil 8: Village? Think it would be good? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Biohazardcast.net