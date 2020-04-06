Rumor: Resident Evil 8 is Set to Release in 2021, Will Be Cross-Gen; Formerly Revelations 3

Capcom has been busy the last couple of years and it seems they are keeping the ball rolling, if we are believing the latest rumor to spread across the internet.

As you can read from the headline, there’s a new rumor about Resident Evil 8. The leak/rumor comes from Dusk Golem, aka known as AestheticGamer on Twitter, where we learned a little bit about the “supposed” upcoming title. Before we jump into the rumor, I should note that I would take this all with a grain of salt. Don’t get your hopes to high, in case this happens to be all fake, or changed when the official announcement is made.

But with that out of the way, let’s talk about Resident Evil 8. According to AestheticGamer the upcoming title is set to release in 2021 and will be cross-gen; meaning it will be available on the PS4/ Xbox One and PS5 and Xbox Series X. They further note that the game is going to be getting announced later this month — April 2020.

The upcoming Resident Evil title will be a mainline entry in the franchise, and before it officially became Resident Evil 8, the developers were calling it Revelations 3. This is very interesting, and as AestheticGamer notes, there was a lot of internal testing and changes made to the game.

Dusk Golem further details the gameplay for the upcoming title; following suite of Resident Evil 7, the game will be first person and will be taking some “serious departures in the story/enemies and the like. Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of the game.”

Check out the detailed leak/rumor from Dusk Golem down below:

Okay, so the little game is done. This will be breaking this month with more details later not by myself, but I’ve needed to clear some stuff up. ‘Resident Evil 2021’ is Resident Evil 8, but it wasn’t always RE8. During most of its development it existed as Revelations 3. The reason I said RE8 was ‘years away’ earlier this year is last year a RE8 was in development, and that one is years away. But Capcom didn’t want a huge gap between RE7 and RE8, so that title got pushed to the side for now, and internal testing and such was super positive on Rev 3. The game has been going through some huge changes to make it more like a ‘mainline’ title, big changes to the story, characters, etc. So specifically what you’ve heard may not be fully true in the final, but a number of elements remain. So as I’ve said, it’s a cross-gen game. Should be revealed within the next few months, it is first-person, and many purists are going to hate it because it’s taking some serious departures in the story/enemies and the like. Hallucinations, Occultism, insanity and not being able to trust others are huge thematics of the game.

Resident Evil 8 is not confirmed as of yet, but if these rumors are to be true, we should hear an official announcement from Capcom in the following months. Stay tuned to Gameranx as we will be keeping an eye on the publisher closely.

In related news, Capcom has just released their highly anticipated remake title, Resident Evil 3.

RE3 Remake is a true return to the franchise’s roots and with both newcomers and hardcore fans, this will be the perfect time to jump into the game. However, the game is kind of on the shorter side, but if you never played the title before, or wanting to return to a classic, this is the time to do so! Check out our RE 3 Remake review roundup right here!

Resident Evil 3 Remake is now available for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

