Dark Pictures: Man of Medan Will Get Another Friend Pass Until May 1st

Dark Pictures Anthology: Man of Medan will be getting another friend pass, the official twitter account announced earlier today.

Who’s the one friend you would trust with your life? Time to bring them onboard – all owners of #ManofMedan will get another free Friend’s Pass until May 1st! pic.twitter.com/ziD4355RTE — The Dark Pictures (@TheDarkPictures) April 2, 2020

Man of Medan received a friend pass before and it has been confirmed that is indeed making a return and will be available until May 1, 2020. Details include, all owners of Man of Medan will be able to receive a friend pass and experience the story with a buddy until next month. The question is: who is a friend you would trust your life with?

The Dark Picture’s very next installment, Little Hope is currently in development and still on schedule to release soon. However, earlier this week, a leaked release date surfaced the internet and began to circulate the interwebs.

Apparently, on June 15, 2020, Little Hope is the rumored date for the game to be released. At this time no information has been confirmed, time will tell if this is indeed true. Nonetheless, now is the perfect time to revisit aquatic horror, Man of Medan in an effort to prepare for the next eerie story.

