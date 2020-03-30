The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope Release Date Seemingly Leaked Online

Supermassive Games may be best known for Until Dawn, but the development studio is hoping to bring the success they had with the horror title to The Dark Pictures Anthology. The Dark Pictures Anthology is a series of new horror titles that will play out much like Until Dawn but will be smaller with the development team being able to drop a new entry every six months. With eight games scheduled to release, we know that in a time span of a year we’re going to receive two new games, but the release dates are not set in stone for each installment.

Currently, from The Dark Pictures Anthology, we have one game available which is Man of Medan. With that said, we do know the next installment coming out is called Little Hope. This particular installment will follow a group of college students along with a professor that is trapped in a haunted village called Little Hope. Just with the other installments, the game will present players with a series of choices and depending on your actions will ultimately determine the ending you’ll unlock.

The game doesn’t have a release date yet, but a German retailer called Saturn has posted the game listing with a release date. If Saturn proves to be accurate, then we will be seeing The Dark Pictures Anthology: Little Hope release on June 15, 2020. Again, this is just the listing of one German retailer which very well could be a placeholder. Retailers tend to add a release date to a game as a means to easily change the data out when the official date is announced.

For now, all we can do is wait and see if this release date proves to be real or not. In the meantime, you can still enjoy Man of Medan right now. If you haven’t already picked up the installment, we suggest looking at our Before You Buy episode upload featured down below.

Source: Reddit