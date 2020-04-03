Square Enix Releases A Batch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Character Trailers, Mini-Game Activities and More
Square Enix have take to the official Twitter account for Final Fantasy 7 Remake to release a batch of new mini trailers for the highly anticipated remake title!
There are a bunch of new trailers for the upcoming game, which focus on some of the main characters in the game. We get little character snippets for Cloud, Barret, Tifa, and more. In addition to the character trailers, we also get a sneak peak at some of the mini games, combat, and other activities players will partake in next week!
Check out the brand new batch of mini trailers for Final Fantasy 7 Remake down below:
Cloud:
Barret:
Tifa:
Aerith:
Combat:
Mini Games:
Card Game:
In related news, Square Enix’s highly anticipated remake title, Final Fantasy 7, is a week away from releasing, and today the publisher have released the final trailer for the game!
The final trailer for the game is a hefty one, coming in at 4 and a half minutes long. This final trailer also provides a ton of new story information for both newcomers and hardcore veterans of the franchise. Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be broken up into multiple parts, this first one will have Cloud and the game escaping Midgar. Check out the final trailer for FF7 Remake right here!
Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on April 10th. Are you excited for the upcoming remake title? Let us know in the comments below!
Source: Twitter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 , 6