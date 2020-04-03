Square Enix Releases A Batch of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Character Trailers, Mini-Game Activities and More

Square Enix have take to the official Twitter account for Final Fantasy 7 Remake to release a batch of new mini trailers for the highly anticipated remake title!

There are a bunch of new trailers for the upcoming game, which focus on some of the main characters in the game. We get little character snippets for Cloud, Barret, Tifa, and more. In addition to the character trailers, we also get a sneak peak at some of the mini games, combat, and other activities players will partake in next week!

Check out the brand new batch of mini trailers for Final Fantasy 7 Remake down below:

Cloud:

Former First Class SOLDIER. After defecting from Shinra, Cloud begins work as a mercenary for hire in Midgar. With his trusty broadsword in hand, he always gets the job done. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/ywqXkGfkdX — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 2, 2020

Barret:

A faction leader of the anti-Shinra militant group Avalanche. Barret is filled with a burning hatred for Shinra, a company he claims is destroying the planet. His right arm has been modified into a firearm, allowing him to attack enemies at long range. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/ABjimZ5awF — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 2, 2020

Tifa:

A member of the anti-Shinra militant group Avalanche. Tifa manages Seventh Heaven, a bar located in the Sector 7 slums. A student of Zangan-style martial arts, she can clobber opponents with her fleet-footed combat techniques. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/w4Dhfclnhb — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 1, 2020

Aerith:

A flower peddler living in the Sector 5 slums, Aerith has been under Shinra surveillance all her life because of her unique background. Capable of sensing the planet's life force, she offers magical support to her comrades. #FF7R pic.twitter.com/WG3n5Aw0pS — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 1, 2020

Combat:

The third episode of Inside #FinalFantasy VII Remake, featuring a closer look at the combat and action in #FF7R, is out now!



Check out a short clip of it here, or watch the full episode on YouTube at the link below.

🍿 https://t.co/VirKnqC8U7 pic.twitter.com/98O2PBHn1P — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) April 1, 2020

Mini Games:

Here's a glimpse at the pull-up minigame in #FinalFantasy VII Remake!



How many do you think you can do? #FF7R pic.twitter.com/9DUzUp235t — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 31, 2020

Card Game:

As Cloud you might just manage to find a little downtime in #FinalFantasy VII Remake, so why not spend it playing darts?



Good luck hitting that bullseye 🎯 #FF7R pic.twitter.com/0kDaC4PkBj — FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE (@finalfantasyvii) March 31, 2020

In related news, Square Enix’s highly anticipated remake title, Final Fantasy 7, is a week away from releasing, and today the publisher have released the final trailer for the game!

The final trailer for the game is a hefty one, coming in at 4 and a half minutes long. This final trailer also provides a ton of new story information for both newcomers and hardcore veterans of the franchise. Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be broken up into multiple parts, this first one will have Cloud and the game escaping Midgar. Check out the final trailer for FF7 Remake right here!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on April 10th. Are you excited for the upcoming remake title? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Twitter 1, 2, 3, 4, 5 , 6