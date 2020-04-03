Nintendo eShop Spring Sale Now Live, Offers Over 300 Titles to Choose From
Nintendo has announced and detailed their latest sale for the eShop, which features over hundreds of titles.
Titled the Spring Sale, Nintendo users will have the opportunity to pick up some critically acclaimed games for a relatively cheap price. With the whole quarantining, this is the perfect time to pick up some games for cheap prices.
As I just mentioned, there are a ton of great games to choose from, and with so many titles available, it might be hard to choose from. Thankfully GameSpot detailed some of the best Nintendo eShop deals, so make sure to check out down below:
Best Nintendo Switch Eshop deals (provided by GameSpot)
- Abzu — $14 (
$20)
- Ape Out — $7.49 (
$15)
- Bastion — $3 (
$15)
- Blazblue Cross Tag Battle — $4.80 (
$20)
- Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $28 (
$40)
- Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons — $10.49 (
$15)
- Cat Quest — $3.89 (
$13)
- Coffee Talk — $11.69 (
$13)
- Crash Team Racing: Nitro-Fueled — $24 ($40)
- Diablo III: Eternal Collection — $30 (
$60)
- Donut County — $6.49 (
$13)
- Downwell — $1.49 (
$3)
- Drawful 2 — $0.09 (
$10)
- Earthlock — $5.98 (
$30)
- The Escapists – Complete Edition — $3 (
$15)
- The Escapists 2 — $6.79 (
$20)
- Gato Roboto — $4 (
$8)
- Golf Story — $7.49 (
$15)
- Gris — $8.49 (
$17)
- Hotline Miami Collection — $12.49 (
$25)
- Hyper Light Drifter – Special Edition — $10 (
$20)
- Katana Zero — $10.04 (
$15)
- Kill la Kill – If — $14 (
$20)
- Knights and Bikes — $17 (
$20)
- Lego Harry Potter Collection — $20 (
$50)
- Lego The Incredibles — $24 (
$60)
- Lego Marvel Super Heroes 2 — $12 (
$30)
- The Longest Five Minutes — $16 (
$40)
- The Messenger — $10 (
$20)
- Metro 2033 Redux — $17.49 (
$25)
- The Missing: J.J. Macfield and the Island of Memories — $12 (
$30)
- Mortal Kombat 11 — $24 (
$60)
- My Friend Pedro — $14 (
$20)
- Rogue Legacy — $5.09 (
$15)
- Shovel Knight: Treasure Trove — $28 (
$40)
- Spyro Reignited Trilogy — $20 ($40)
- Star Wars Jedi Knight II: Jedi Outcast — $8 (
$10)
- Superbrothers: Sword & Sworcery EP — $5 (
$10)
- Terraria — $21 (
$30)
- Torchlight II — $14 (
$20)
- To the Moon — $8.39 (
$12)
- Touhou Genso Wanderer Reloaded — $25 (
$50)
- Transistor — $4 (
$40)
- Trine: Ultimate Collection — $20 (
$50)
- Will: A Wonderful World — $9 (
$15)
- Windjammers — $6 (
$15)
- Yomawari: The Long Night Collection — $20 (
$40)
Check out the full Spring Sale right here!
The Nintendo eShop Spring Sale is going to stay live until April 16th, so don’t waste too much time. What are you planning to pickup during the sale? Let us know in the comments below!