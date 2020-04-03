Nintendo eShop Spring Sale Now Live, Offers Over 300 Titles to Choose From

Nintendo has announced and detailed their latest sale for the eShop, which features over hundreds of titles.

Titled the Spring Sale, Nintendo users will have the opportunity to pick up some critically acclaimed games for a relatively cheap price. With the whole quarantining, this is the perfect time to pick up some games for cheap prices.

As I just mentioned, there are a ton of great games to choose from, and with so many titles available, it might be hard to choose from. Thankfully GameSpot detailed some of the best Nintendo eShop deals, so make sure to check out down below:

Best Nintendo Switch Eshop deals (provided by GameSpot)

Check out the full Spring Sale right here!

The Nintendo eShop Spring Sale is going to stay live until April 16th, so don’t waste too much time. What are you planning to pickup during the sale? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: Nintendo