Final Fantasy 7 Remake Receives Its Final Trailer Before Launch

Square Enix’s highly anticipated remake title, Final Fantasy 7, is a week away from releasing, and today the publisher have released the final trailer for the game!

The final trailer for the game is a hefty one, coming in at 4 and a half minutes long. This final trailer also provides a ton of new story information for both newcomers and hardcore veterans of the franchise. Final Fantasy 7 Remake will be broken up into multiple parts, this first one will have Cloud and the game escaping Midgar.

Check out the final trailer for Final Fantasy 7 Remake down below:

The story of this first, standalone game in the FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE project covers up to the party’s escape from Midgar, and goes deeper into the events occurring in Midgar than the original FINAL FANTASY VII. The world is under the control of Shinra, a corporation controlling the planet’s life force as mako energy. In the city of Midgar, Cloud Strife, former member of Shinra’s elite SOLDIER unit now turned mercenary lends his aid to the Avalanche resistance group, unaware of the epic consequences that await him.

In related news, Square Enix have released a couple of character trailers ranging from Tifa, Barret, and plenty more.

The trailers were released on the official Final Fantasy 7 Remake Twitter account and with the trailers being kind of short, we do get some little story snippets of the characters. We also get a look at some of the mini games that will be featured in the upcoming remake. Check out the latest batch of trailers right here!

Final Fantasy 7 Remake is set to release for the PlayStation 4 on April 10th. Are you excited for the upcoming remake title? Let us know in the comments below!

