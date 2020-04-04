Nintendo Issues Third Update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, Check Out Latest Fix Here

Nintendo has been on a roll when it comes to updating their recently released title, Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

Titled update 1.1.3 is the third update to hit the game within a week time span. The third update doesn’t come bearing a ton of fixes, but rather one issue that has been a pain for some users. The latest update fixes the spawning of balloons after the player redeemed 300 of them for Nook Miles.

Check out the one fix that comes with the new update for Animal Crossing: New Horizons down below:

– Fixes balloons not spawning after redeeming the 300 balloons Nook Miles achievement.

In related news, Nintendo has announced and detailed yet another update for their wildly successful title – -Animal Crossing: New Horizons!

This is the second update to hit the game since its launch on March 20th, and it comes bringing a ton of fixes. Originally detailed on the Nintendo Japanese site, the patch notes comes fixing a ton of general bugs such as purchasing items from Lodley, Tom Nook to stop asking the Islanders under certain conditions, and plenty more. The update is currently live and will be updated the next time you start the game. Learn more about update 1.1.2 right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available for the Nintendo Switch.

Source: Nintendo JP