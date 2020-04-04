Platinum Games Updates Website, Has Fifth Announcement Coming Soon

Developer Platinum Games have updated their website with a new fifth surprising announcement in the works!

If you have been out of the loop, developer Platinum Games had four surprising announcements set to release throughout the entire month of March, but the fourth one turned out to be an April Fool’s joke. Many of us were expecting a cool new game announcement, but the April Fool’s joke left us with nothing; however, it seems there might be some redemption left in the developers.

The website has been updated from four announcements to five. However, at the time of writing there is no release window of when we should expect to see the upcoming announcement, but it seems the fourth announcement was a just a joke, and there is still a real announcement on the way.

Source: Platinum Games